“PEACE ACTIVISTS”: Pro-Palestine Protestors Trash Bank Branch, Demand Divestment From Israeli Company


A Barclays branch in Bolton, England, was vandalized in the early hours of Monday morning, with windows smashed and red paint thrown inside and outside the building. Palestine Action, a pro-Palestine activist group, has claimed responsibility for the attack, which is the latest in a series of vandalism incidents targeting Barclays branches across the country.

The group is demanding that Barclays divest from Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest weapons manufacturer. The incident in Bolton follows similar attacks in Manchester and Brighton in recent weeks.

Greater Manchester Police are investigating the incident and have cordoned off the bank, but no arrests have been made yet. Pictures show the extent of the damage, with shattered windows, red paint smeared across the exterior and interior walls, and marketing material destroyed.

Palestine Action has been targeting Barclays branches over its alleged links to Elbit, but the bank has denied financing and investing in businesses that supply weapons to the Israeli army. According to Barclays, it trades in shares of listed companies in response to client instructions and is not a direct investor.

