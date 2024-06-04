Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Nationwide Outage Hits AT&T and Verizon Customers, Disrupting 911 Calls and Services


A widespread outage affecting AT&T and Verizon customers has left thousands of Americans across at least 24 states without access to critical services, including 911 emergency calls. The disruptions, which began around 12:26pm ET, escalated significantly four hours later, according to DownDetector, a website that monitors online outages.

Customers have reported a range of issues, including dropped calls, no internet connection, and difficulty hearing the person on the other end of the line. Some AT&T customers have also been unable to make calls to non-AT&T users.

The outage appears to be affecting Verizon customers primarily in the Northeast, including New York, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, and Seattle, while AT&T customers are experiencing issues in Tampa, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, and Phoenix.

This is the second major cellular outage this year, raising concerns about the vulnerability of US infrastructure to hackers. The cause of the outage and the exact number of affected customers are currently unknown.

In the meantime, customers who are unable to reach 911 are advised to contact their local emergency services directly.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Shas Party, Goldknopf Announce: “We Will Support Hostage Release Deal”

ATTORNEY-GENERAL FIGHTS OLAM HATORAH: Talks Being Held On Cutting All Subsidies For Lomdei Torah

GREAT JOB, DEMS: Trump’s Conviction Has Eroded Faith In American Justice System, Poll Finds

NEW FIRE IN TZFAS: IDF Forces Aid 30 Fire Crews, 16 Injured, Thousands Of Acres Go Up In Flames

45% TO GO: UN Says 55% Of Structures In Gaza Strip Have Been Damaged Or Destroyed

CHANGE OF TONE: Palestinian Authority Slams Iran’s Supreme Leader For Praising Oct. 7 Massacre

DAY AFTER? After Israel Asked Clan To Rule Gaza, Hamas Beheaded Its Leader

Delta And United Resuming Flights To Israel This Week

NORTH ON FIRE: 120K More Israelis Targeted by Hezbollah, 2,500 Acres Of Land Burned

The Forgotten Hostage: Journalist Jake Turx Hunts For Jewish Man Missing For 31 Years [VIDEO]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network