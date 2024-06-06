FBI Director: Terror Threat To US, Allies At “Whole Other Level” Since Oct. 7

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Tuesday, warning that the threat from foreign terrorists has increased significantly since the October 7 Hamas massacre in southern Israel. Wray requested additional funding for the FBI to combat the growing threat, saying that “we’ve seen the threat from foreign terrorists rise to a whole ‘nother level after Oct. 7.”

Wray highlighted the increased risk of violence in the US, citing the potential for a major terrorist incident similar to the ISIS-K attack on a Moscow concert hall in March. He noted that Jewish Americans have faced record levels of antisemitic hate crimes since October 7, with a 60% surge in incidents.

The FBI director emphasized that Jewish individuals, houses of worship, and institutions are being targeted by foreign jihadist-inspired terrorists, Shia terrorists, and domestic violent extremists. He warned that without additional funding, the FBI would be unable to fulfill its staffing needs and thwart burgeoning terror threats, which could have devastating consequences for American Jews.

Wray said, “We need funding to continue protecting America from terrorism… That’s fewer tips and leads followed; fewer terrorist attacks detected. That’s a significant concern in a heightened terrorist threat environment.”

