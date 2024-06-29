BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Petirah Of The Kosover Rebbe, HaRav Shraga Feivish Hager ZT”L

It is with profound sadness that YWN informs you of the Petirah of the Kosover Rebbe, HaRav Shraga Feivish Hager zt”l, a luminary for tens of thousands across the globe. He was 66 years old.

In January 2023, the Kosover Chassidus in Boro Park publicized that the Rebbe had fallen extremely ill and was in need of Rachamei Shamayim. In the subsequent year-plus, the Rebbe traveled to Germany for specialized treatments, which ultimately wiped out the disease, but left his internal organs severely compromised.

The Rebbe was hospitalized again several weeks ago due to organ failure, and had been back-and-forth between the hospital and home in recent days and weeks as his condition deteriorated. On Friday afternoon, a Minyan was gathered around his bed. He was Niftar over Shabbos.

Throughout his life, the Rebbe was a paragon of Shleimus and a shining example of Ameilus Batorah and sacrificing one’s self-needs and concerns for the sake of others. It was his Ehrlichkeit, specifically, that garnered him such wide acclaim, despite his Chassidus itself being relatively small.

Rav Shraga Feivish was a posek for Chesed Shel Emes and a product of Yeshivos, Chachmei Lublin, Ponevezh, and Bais Medrash Govoha.

The Rebbe left an indelible mark as a prolific Mechaber Seforim, penning seminal works such as “Avdah D’Malka” and the two-volume “Shabbos Malka Kadisha,” a masterpiece on the Kedusha of Shabbos.

As the eldest son of the HaRav Avrohom Yehoshua Heshel Hager zt”l, the Kosover-Zalishchiker Rebbe of Borough Park, the Kosover Rebbe continued his father’s legacy of wisdom, kindness, and unwavering dedication to his Kehilla and all of Klal Yisroel for decades at the helm of the Chassidus.

Levaya information will be published when they become available.

