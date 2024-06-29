BDE: Zakein HaMekubalim HaRav Shalom Shmueli, Z’tl, Passes Away At Age 106

Zakein HaMekubalim HaGoan Hatzaddik Rav Shalom Aharon Shmueli, z’tl, passed away at the age of 106 on Shabbos morning at Shaare Tzedek Hospital.

HaRav Shmueli, z’tl, a talmid of HaMekubal HaRav Mordechai Sharabi, z’tl, was a hidden tzaddik who worked as a cobbler on Rechov Aggripas. He often stopped his work to learn Kabbalah but if anyone entered the store, he would quickly hide the sefer.

The Belzer Rebbe had a close connection with him and would visit him to learn Kabbalah.

His entire life was dedicated to the daled amos of Torah v’avodah but in his great anavah, he always stayed behind the scenes and refused to accept any honors.

His son, HaMekubal Harav Binyahu Shmueli is the Rosh Yeshivah of Yeshivas Hamekubalim Nahar Shalom in the Machane Yehudah neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The levaya took place at Yeshivas Porat Yosef in Geulah on Motzei Shabbos at 11 p.m. and continued to the Sanhedria Beit HaChayim, where the burial took place.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)