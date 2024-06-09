Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Ukrainian Jewish Soldier Killed In Action, Receives Halachically Compliant Kevurah


A Jewish soldier, identified only as Daniel died fighting for Ukraine over the weekend during intense battles at the front. In a poignant display of respect for the soldiersJewish heritage, the Ukrainian military ensured he received a proper Jewish burial according to halacha.

Upon learning of Daniel’s Jewish background, his commanders and officers from the Ukrainian General Staff contacted Rabbi Yonatan Markovitch, the Chief Rabbi of Kyiv, to inform his family and arrange a halachically compliant levaya. Rabbi Markovitch worked with the military burial officer to secure a designated area within the general military cemetery in Kyiv for the ceremony.

Surrounded by a minyan from the Kyiv community, a proper levaya was held, and Kaddish was recited at Daniel’s fresh grave. Additionally, the Jewish community of the Beit Menachem Jewish community center in Kyiv has committed to reciting Kaddish daily for Daniel throughout the coming year.

Rabbi Markovitch remembered Daniel as “a true hero who was proud of his Judaism… He embodied the Jewish spirit, striving to observe Pesach with matzah and other religious items during the holidays and throughout the year.”

YWN World Headquarters – NYC



