NEW INFO: IDF Special Forces Disguised Themselves As Palestinians As They Launched Hostage Rescue Mission

More details have emerged of Israeli special forces’ daring and complex operation to rescue four hostages from the Nuseirat camp in Gaza yesterday. Specifically, the special forces unit that executed the rescue posed as displaced Gazans from Rafah, blending in with locals and speaking the language fluently.

According to eyewitnesses and local residents who spoke with Asharq news channel, the disguised forces arrived in a white car carrying mattresses on top, with women dressed in clothing similar to that worn by local women. When asked about their origin, they claimed to be escaping the IDF operation in Rafah and had rented a place in the Nuseirat market area, pointing to the building where Noa Argamani was being held.

The three male hostages, Andrey Kozlov, Shlomi Ziv, and Almog Meir Jan, were detained in a separate building 200 meters away. The special forces unit split into two groups, each heading towards one of the buildings, preparing for the rescue operation.

Eyewitnesses reported that additional special forces entered the camp hidden inside an aid truck, although the IDF has denied using humanitarian transports for the operation.

