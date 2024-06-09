Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

NEW INFO: IDF Special Forces Disguised Themselves As Palestinians As They Launched Hostage Rescue Mission


More details have emerged of Israeli special forces’ daring and complex operation to rescue four hostages from the Nuseirat camp in Gaza yesterday. Specifically, the special forces unit that executed the rescue posed as displaced Gazans from Rafah, blending in with locals and speaking the language fluently.

According to eyewitnesses and local residents who spoke with Asharq news channel, the disguised forces arrived in a white car carrying mattresses on top, with women dressed in clothing similar to that worn by local women. When asked about their origin, they claimed to be escaping the IDF operation in Rafah and had rented a place in the Nuseirat market area, pointing to the building where Noa Argamani was being held.

The three male hostages, Andrey Kozlov, Shlomi Ziv, and Almog Meir Jan, were detained in a separate building 200 meters away. The special forces unit split into two groups, each heading towards one of the buildings, preparing for the rescue operation.

Eyewitnesses reported that additional special forces entered the camp hidden inside an aid truck, although the IDF has denied using humanitarian transports for the operation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

“KILL ANOTHER ZIONIST NOW”: Pro-Hamas Protesters Call For Genocide After IDF Rescues Hostages

The IDF Needs Chareidim? Think Again: 4,000 Chareidim Tried To Enlist

“INNOCENT CIVILIANS:” Was Noa Argamani Held In Home Of MD & His Journalist Son?

Rescued Hostages Noa Argamani And Almog Meir Jan Share Harrowing Details Of Captivity in Gaza

MORE DETAILS: One Of The Most Complex & Daring Ops In IDF History

CRY MORE: Egypt, Jordan Furious Over IDF’s Hostage Rescue Mission, Call For International Intervention

Hamas Claims 200+ “Civilians” Killed In Daring IDF Raid That Rescued 4 Hostages

“גיבור ישראל:” Fallen Officer Also Saved Countless Lives On Oct. 7th

CHASDEI HASHEM: 4 Hostages Rescued Alive In Dramatic Op In Broad Daylight

THE BAD IDEA IS BACK! US Central Command Reestablishes Temporary Pier For Gaza Aid Deliveries

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network