YWN Suffers 18-Hour Outage Amidst Widespread Server Host Failure

Yeshiva World News (YWN) apologizes to its nearly 400,000 daily readers after its website was offline for approximately 18 hours on Monday due to a devastating outage affecting its server host, LiquidWeb. The incident impacted around 50,000 websites, leaving users in the dark about the cause and resolution.

LiquidWeb’s lack of communication throughout the ordeal sparked frustration among its customers, including YWN, with many opting to switch services altogether. Speculation mounted about a potential ransomware attack, although this remains unconfirmed. After hours of downtime, LiquidWeb finally issued a statement, attributing the issue to “some areas of our NetApp-based products and services, including VMware, CloudSites, and SAN-based services.” However, this update did not immediately lead to restored services, and YWN’s website remained inaccessible until past 1 AM on Tuesday.

In response to this unprecedented incident, YWN is now collaborating with technical teams in the US and Israel to implement alternative solutions and backup procedures to prevent such outages in the future and ensure uninterrupted service for our readers.

During the outage, many readers signed up for YWN Groups and YWN Status, where they joined the already 100,000+ who continued receiving uninterrupted updates throughout the day despite our website being down.

We thank our readers for their patience and understanding as we grappled with this technical issue.

