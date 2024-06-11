Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
FLATBUSH: Petira of Reb Bentzion Kornreich Z”L, Well-Known Gabbai At Landau’s Shul


YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Reb Bentzion Kornreich Z”L, one of the well-known Gabboyim at “Landaus Shul” on Avenue L in Flatbush.

The Niftar suffered a cardiac arrest a few weeks ago and was rushed by Hatzolah to the hospital, where he remained on life support until his Petira on Tuesday, Erev Shavuos.

Due to the late hour, there will be no Levaya, and the Kevura will take place before Yom Tov at the Har Shalom Beis Hachaim in Airmont (Monsey).

An article about the Niftar will I”H be published after Shavuos.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…



