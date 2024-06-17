HAS NO CLUE WHERE HE IS: Biden Becomes Disoriented, Led Off Stage By Obama

In an awkward moment at a star-studded campaign fundraiser in Los Angeles on Saturday night, President Biden appeared to freeze up on stage and had to be led off by former President Barack Obama.

The incident occurred after a 45-minute interview with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel at the Peacock Theater. As the men stood for applause, Biden’s gaze seemed to become fixed on the crowd for a full 10 seconds, prompting Obama to take his wrist and lead him offstage.

The White House has pushed back against critics, claiming they are “once again pretending the President taking in an applauding crowd for a few seconds is somehow wrong.”

However, this incident is not an isolated one. There have been numerous recent caught-on-camera moments where Biden appeared dazed or confused about his surroundings.

Just last week, at the G7 summit in Apulia, Italy, Biden appeared to wander off during a parachute exhibition. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had to step in and gently take Biden’s hand, leading him back in time for a group photo with other world leaders.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)