WATCH: Trump In Seventh Heaven As Adoring Crowd Sings Him Happy Birthday


Former President Donald Trump was treated to a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday to You” by a sea of enthusiastic supporters at the Turning Point USA’s People’s Convention on Saturday. The surprise serenade came as Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, was in the midst of criticizing his rival, President Joe Biden, during his speech.

The crowd’s spontaneous outburst of birthday wishes clearly delighted Trump, who paused to soak in the adoration before expressing his gratitude.

“I feel better at 78 than I did 30 years ago,” he boasted, prompting further cheers and applause from the audience.

Notably, both Trump and Biden are the oldest candidates to have run for the presidency in U.S. history, with Trump being only three years younger than his Democratic counterpart.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



