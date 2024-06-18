Antisemites Using AI To Spread Nazi Ideology, Holocaust Denial

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has issued a warning about the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to create false stories about World War II atrocities, including Holocaust denial, which could lead to an “explosive spread of antisemitism.”

According to UNESCO’s report, hackers have used chatbots to spread Nazi ideology, while bots have also generated their own stories about the Holocaust, distorting historical facts. UNESCO’s Director-General, Audrey Azoulay, emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that “if we allow the horrific facts of the Holocaust to be diluted, distorted or falsified through the irresponsible use of AI, we risk the explosive spread of antisemitism.”

The report highlights the need for ethical safeguards around AI technology to prevent the spread of false information. UNESCO is calling on governments, tech companies, and educators to take “urgent action” to address this issue. The organization has published a policy paper jointly with the World Jewish Congress to mark the International Day for Countering Hate Speech, emphasizing the importance of protecting historical truth and preventing the distortion of facts.

Azoulay warned that the misuse of AI technology could lead to a “gradual diminution of our understanding about the causes and consequences of these atrocities.” UNESCO is urging governments and tech companies to introduce measures to prevent the spread of AI-generated false information and for schools to educate students about the risks of AI-generated content.

The warning comes as the world marks the International Day for Countering Hate Speech, highlighting the need for collective action to combat hate speech and misinformation in all its forms.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)