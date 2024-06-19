THAT’LL FIX EVERYTHING: Sen. Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren To Skip Netanyahu’s Speech To Congress

Senator Elizabeth Warren says she will not be attending Israeli PM Binyamin Netanyahu’s speech before Congress on July 24, citing humanitarian concerns and disagreement with Netanyahu’s policies.

When asked about her decision, Warren said, “Prime Minister Netanyahu has created a humanitarian catastrophe. He has also made clear that he does not support US policy for a two-state solution that will let the people of Israel and the Palestinians develop their own nation, self-determination, live with dignity.”

“We need a ceasefire, we need to get those hostages back, we need humanitarian relief, and we need to be giving both parties a big shove toward getting to the negotiating table and working out a peaceful solution,” she added, completely ignoring that it has been Hamas, not Israel, rejecting the ceasefire deals.

Her decision comes amid reports that many Democratic lawmakers are planning to protest or boycott Netanyahu’s address to Congress, with some even discussing counter-programming the speech.

Another prominent Democrat who has said they will skip Netanyahu’s address is Senator Bernie Sanders. Perhaps Warren and Sanders can spend their time skipping the speech by going on a scavenger hunt – Warren can search for her American Indian DNA and Sanders can search for his Jewish soul.

