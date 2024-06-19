Catskills Hatzalah Adds Two New Ambulances As Summer Season Kicks Off

Catskills Hatzalah has upgraded its emergency response capabilities, announcing the addition of two state-of-the-art ambulances, Catskill Scoop reported. The new vehicles, funded through the efforts of Assemblywoman Aileene Gunther, will provide critical medical transportation services to the growing community in Bloomingburg and along the busy Route 17 corridor.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Catskills Hatzalah headquarters in Fallsburg, NY, to mark the arrival of the new ambulances. Assemblywoman Gunther was presented with a plaque in recognition of her tireless efforts in securing the funding for these vital additions to the Hatzalah fleet.

The two new ambulances will be stationed in the newly constructed garage in Bloomingburg and will be serviced by 12 Hatzalah members who reside in the surrounding area.

Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, who represents the 48th Assembly District, expressed his gratitude to Assemblywoman Gunther for her dedication to the Jewish community and her collaborative efforts on various projects.

Rabbi Yechiel Kalish, CEO of Central Hatzalah, and Yidel Feig, coordinator for Catskills Hatzalah, also spoke at the event, which was attended by local law enforcement officials and CEOs of nearby hospitals.

“We are deeply grateful to Assemblywoman Gunther for her generosity,” said Mr. Feig. “These ambulances will make a significant difference in our ability to respond to emergencies in the growing community.”

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE CATSKILL SCOOP STATUS

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)