FIGHTING HATE: Robert Kraft Donates $1 Million To Yeshiva University In Support of Jewish Students

Yeshiva University has announced the launch of the Blue Square Scholars program, made possible by a $1 million donation from philanthropist Robert Kraft. This initiative aims to support students transferring to Yeshiva University in search of a welcoming environment, far from the antisemitism simmering on other college campuses.

In the wake of the October 7th terror attack on Israel and the subsequent rise in antisemitism on college campuses, Yeshiva University has taken a leading role in combating hate and providing a safe haven for Jewish students. The Blue Square Scholars program will help the university continue this effort, providing resources and infrastructure to support top-tier students who share the university’s values of compassion, respect, and unity.

The program is named after the Blue Square symbol, which has become an emblem of unity and respect in the fight against antisemitism and all forms of hate. The Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, founded by Robert Kraft, has been a leader in this effort, promoting positive connections and mutual respect among diverse communities.

The $1 million gift will fund the program’s efforts to support Jewish college students across the country during the recent rise in antisemitism on college campuses.

Berman has also led initiatives to unite university presidents against hate, including a coalition of over 100 university presidents who condemned the terrorism of Hamas and a recent trip to Auschwitz with a diverse group of university presidents to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)