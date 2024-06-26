AG: “Draft 3,000 Bnei Yeshivos Immediately, Halt ‘Direct Or Indirect’ Funding”

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday mandating the draft of bnei yeshivos and the halt of funding to yeshivos, the office of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who was hired to represent the government but instead works against it, wrote a letter to the IDF demanding that it immediately implement the Court’s ruling.

Baharav-Miara ordered the army to immediately draft 3,000 bnei yeshivos and warned the government not to continue funding yeshivos serving students eligible for the draft “directly or indirectly.”

Meanwhile, a senior coalition member told Channel 14 News that the Attorney-General’s decision to strip funding to yeshivos is based on a very shaky legal foundation – an obscure clause in the Law of Military Service that she chose to interpret in a manner consistent with her view.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)