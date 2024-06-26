Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HATE: Virgin Atlantic Facing Accusations Of Shocking Antisemitism At JFK Airport


Virgin Atlantic is facing allegations of shockingly antisemitic behavior towards two passengers at John F. Kennedy International Airport. The incident occurred on June 17, as two female Jewish flyers were on their way from JFK to Tel Aviv, with a layover in London.

According to a formal complaint submitted to Virgin Atlantic’s executive office, the passengers arrived at the airport several hours before their flight, successfully checked in their luggage, and received their boarding passes without issue. However, at approximately 10:50 PM, while waiting at the gate for their 11:59 PM flight, they experienced what they describe as severe mistreatment by Virgin Atlantic staff.

The Jewish passengers reported that during the boarding process, they presented their passports to a duty manager, described as a man with dark skin and wearing a gold cross necklace. This manager then allegedly called them aside, informing them that they had been removed from the passenger list and that their luggage had been offloaded. When the passengers requested an explanation, the manager became hostile, threatening to call the police if they attempted to take photos or videos.

The Jewish women believe that the actions taken against them were motivated by discrimination. They further reported that other Virgin Atlantic staff members at the gate openly laughed and mocked them, making derogatory and antisemitic comments in what they say was a coordinated and deliberate act of bigotry and discrimination.

The incident was witnessed by staff from the El Al gate located nearby, who expressed shock and dismay at the behavior of the Virgin Atlantic staff and described the actions as both unprofessional and discriminatory.

As a result of being removed from their Virgin Atlantic flight, the two Jewish women were forced to purchase new tickets with El Al at an additional cost of $800 each.

Virgin Atlantic has acknowledged receipt of the complaint and stated that an investigation is currently underway, led by the head manager at JFK.

