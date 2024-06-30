Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

15-Year-Old Convicted Of Bringing Semi-Automatic Weapon To Israeli Embassy In Sweden


A 15-year-old boy has been found guilty of possessing a semi-automatic weapon while heading to the Israeli embassy in Stockholm, just weeks after Sweden’s intelligence agency warned of Iranian plots to attack Israeli interests in the country.

The boy was arrested on May 16 when police stopped a taxi in the Tyreso suburb, en route to the Israeli embassy. He was carrying the gun in his jacket and claimed he was unaware of the weapon’s presence until he was on his way to pick it up. The boy stated he was ordered to collect an item and believed it to be drugs, only discovering it was a gun en route.

Despite his claims, the court found the boy guilty, sentencing him to 11 months of juvenile supervision. Prosecutors presented evidence from his smartphone showing he had looked up the route to the embassy, indicating he knew the destination. The court ruled that the weapon’s presence en route to the embassy suggested a criminal intent, although the exact plans for that night remain unknown.

A separate investigation is ongoing into a shooting near the Israeli embassy the following night, involving a 14-year-old boy.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

DELUSIONAL: US Trying Again To Reach Ceasefire Truce Between Israel And Hamas

Haley: Republicans Better Be Ready For Biden To Be Replaced With Younger, More Vibrant Candidate

Elderly Chareidi Man Narrowly Escapes Lynching In Qalandiya [Videos]

Tragedy In Israel: Mother Of 9 Dies In Fire After Saving Children, 18 Injured

FREAKING OUT: Top Democrats Terrified As Biden Team Shoos Away Growing Calls For Him To Move Aside

BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Petirah Of The Kosover Rebbe, HaRav Shraga Feivish Hager ZT”L [LEVAYA DETAILS]

BDE: Zakein HaMekubalim HaRav Shalom Shmueli, Z’tl, Passes Away At Age 106

Terrorist Shoots Arrow At Officer At Israeli Embassy In Serbia

H’YD: IDF Announces Deaths Of 2 Soldiers In Northern Gaza

Feds Investigating Antisemitic Violence Outside L.A. Shul During Pro-Hamas Riot

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network