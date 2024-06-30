15-Year-Old Convicted Of Bringing Semi-Automatic Weapon To Israeli Embassy In Sweden

A 15-year-old boy has been found guilty of possessing a semi-automatic weapon while heading to the Israeli embassy in Stockholm, just weeks after Sweden’s intelligence agency warned of Iranian plots to attack Israeli interests in the country.

The boy was arrested on May 16 when police stopped a taxi in the Tyreso suburb, en route to the Israeli embassy. He was carrying the gun in his jacket and claimed he was unaware of the weapon’s presence until he was on his way to pick it up. The boy stated he was ordered to collect an item and believed it to be drugs, only discovering it was a gun en route.

Despite his claims, the court found the boy guilty, sentencing him to 11 months of juvenile supervision. Prosecutors presented evidence from his smartphone showing he had looked up the route to the embassy, indicating he knew the destination. The court ruled that the weapon’s presence en route to the embassy suggested a criminal intent, although the exact plans for that night remain unknown.

A separate investigation is ongoing into a shooting near the Israeli embassy the following night, involving a 14-year-old boy.

