REVOLT? Current And Former Biden Aides Demand He Be Replaced With Someone Not Senile

Current and former White House aides are still shocked over President Joe Biden’s performance during Thursday’s debate, leading some to question whether he could fulfill a second term. Aides have carefully shielded Biden from people inside and outside the White House since the beginning of his presidency, which has resulted in intermittent access and a lack of awareness about his abilities – but nothing could shield them from his performance at the debate.

Chandler West, the White House’s former deputy director of photography, wrote on Instagram, “It’s time for Joe to go… They will say he has a ‘cold’ or just experienced a ‘bad night,’ but for weeks and months, in private, they have all said what we saw last night — Joe is not as strong as he was just a couple of years ago.”

Biden’s closest aides, including Jill Biden’s top aide Anthony Bernal and deputy chief of staff Annie Tomasini, have taken additional steps to limit access to the president, even from White House residence staff. This has led to a sense of division and concern among staff members, according to Axios.

Jill Biden was “so protective of the president, and then Anthony [Bernal] just protects her, and they often wouldn’t let us do anything for them,” one former official said.

“The separation between the family and the residence staff was so big, so divided,” the official added. “It’s not supposed to be and usually isn’t, even in the Trump White House.”

The White House has acknowledged Biden had a bad night during the debate but attributed it to a cold. However, some aides and former staff members have expressed concerns about Biden’s ability to serve a second term, citing his obvious decline in strength and ability.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates defended Biden, saying, “President Biden fights hard for families every day, working with a wide range of team members at what he is proud is the most diverse White House ever – and achieving historic results for the American people because of his determination, values, and experience.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)