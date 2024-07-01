ELDER ABUSE: Jill Biden Vows To “Continue To Fight” Instead Of Putting Husband In Nursing Home

First Lady Jill Biden is featured on the cover of Vogue’s latest issue, in a profile in which she vows to “continue to fight” and insists that “we will not let those 90 minutes define the four years he’s been president.”

The First Lady’s defiance comes amidst widespread criticism and calls from Democrats for the President to step aside, following his disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump. Jill Biden has faced accusations of “elder abuse” for not forcing her 81-year-old husband to give up his re-election campaign.

In the Vogue interview, Jill Biden discussed her significant influence on the President’s political career, stating, “I tell him what I’m seeing, what I’m hearing — and he gets it.” She also defended the President’s record, highlighting his accomplishments such as the recovery act, infrastructure, and CHIPS.

The profile, Jill Biden’s second Vogue cover since entering the White House, showcases her pivotal role as the President’s closest confidant and adviser. White House correspondent Katie Rogers noted, “People don’t mention her when they talk about Biden’s key advisers, but she’s his gut check and his closest confidant.”

“There are things they’ve got left on the agenda. And she’s told me she’ll travel twice as much, and fight twice as hard, because of the threats she sees — especially to women,” she said.

NY TIMES: President Biden’s family has urged him to “stay in the race and keep fighting.” pic.twitter.com/i8v2DnsOjL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 30, 2024

