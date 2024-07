Tens of thousands of people attended the Levaya of the Kossover Rebbe ZT”L, who was Niftar on Shabbos morning. A levaya was first held in Boro Park on Sunday afternoon, followed by a massive Levaya at the Vishnitzer Bais Hamedrash in Monsey.

The following videos and photos are via YWN affiliate Monsey Scoop, which was covering the Levaya in live time.