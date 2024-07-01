BLISTERING: Chicago Tribune Urges Joe Biden To Drop Out In Brutal Editorial

In a scathing editorial, The Chicago Tribune has urged President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race, citing his struggling performance in the first debate. The editorial board described Biden as “a man now struggling to maintain a line of thought and keep track of complex facts, a man who gets flustered under deadline pressure, a man who has become vulnerable and yet, at the same time, far less self-aware.”

The Tribune questioned the loyalty of Democrats who continue to support Biden despite his debate performance, asking why they would pretend he is the party’s best choice for four more years. “For a party that loves to accuse Republicans of mendacity, it’s pretty rich,” they wrote.

The editorial suggested that perhaps the party’s plan was to test Biden’s abilities with enough time to make a change before the Democratic National Convention in August. “Democrats have a big problem to solve before they come to this city for a convention that they’ve been desperately trying to script as precisely as possible, but that is shaping up to be considerably more dramatic than anticipated,” the editorial stated.

Meanwhile, California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom defended Biden’s performance, telling CBS News, “I will never turn my back on President Biden. I don’t know a Democrat in my party that would do so.”

As the dust settles after the debate, polls across the nation are signaling a change in voter perspective. A Fox News poll revealed that 87% of young voters in America believe Biden is “too old to be effective” as president for a second term. Democratic strategist Al Mottur warned that if Biden decides not to stay in the race, it could lead to chaos at the DNC convention.

