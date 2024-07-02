MAYBE HE’S JUST SENILE: Biden Family Say Joe’s Dreadful Debate Was His Staff’s Fault

President Biden’s family is laying the blame for his poor debate performance squarely on his staff, according to reports. The family, including First Lady Jill Biden, children, and grandchildren, gathered at Camp David on Sunday to urge the President to stay in the race and keep fighting, despite his performance.

Sources familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press that some family members criticized how Biden’s staff prepared him for the debate, saying they didn’t adequately prepare him to go on the attack and focus on his vision for the next four years. The family also complained that the staff allowed the President to become overworked without enough rest beforehand.

Politico reported that the family’s criticism was directed specifically at senior adviser Anita Dunn, President’s attorney Bob Bauer, and former chief of staff Ron Klain, who ran point on debate prep. The family wanted the President to continue in the campaign rather than end his career with a poor debate performance against Donald Trump, whom they “all loathe.”

Hunter Biden was one of the strongest voices encouraging his father to stay in the race, according to reports. The family believes the President is capable of serving another four years and is the best person to beat Trump.

The President has been making calls with his inner circle to hear their thoughts on staying in the race and has scheduled a conference call with his national finance committee to address concerns from major donors.

Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz defended the re-election staffers, saying, “The aides who prepped the President have been with him for years, often decades, seeing him through victories and challenges. He maintains strong confidence in them.”

However, top Democratic donor John Morgan publicly blamed advisers Dunn, Klain, and Bauer for the debate performance, adding to the growing criticism of the President’s staff.

