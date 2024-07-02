Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

CRAZY: Felon Crack Addict Hunter Biden Now Sitting In High-Level White House Meetings


Hunter Biden, the convicted felon and crack-addicted son of President Joe Biden, has been attending meetings with his father and senior White House staff since Monday evening, according to four sources familiar with the matter who spoke to NBC News.

Sources close to the White House revealed that Hunter Biden has been advising his father since the family gathered at Camp David over the weekend. He has reportedly “popped into” several meetings and phone calls between the President and his advisers, leaving some senior staff members wondering, “What the hell is happening?”

When asked about Hunter Biden’s involvement, White House spokesman Andrew Bates downplayed the situation, claiming that Hunter simply accompanied his father back to the White House from Camp David and participated in speech preparation for the President’s remarks on presidential immunity.

Hunter Biden’s presence in these meetings raises questions about his influence on his father’s decision-making, particularly amidst concerns about Joe Biden’s re-election campaign. NBC News previously reported that Hunter Biden is among the family members urging his father to continue his presidential bid.

For now, Hunter Biden remains at the White House, celebrating the Fourth of July holiday with his family.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Israeli Shot By Sniper In Shomron

H’YD: IDF Announces Deaths Of 2 Reserve Soldiers In Gaza

H’YD: IDF Soldier Killed By Roadside Bomb During Counterterrorism Op

WATCH: HaRav And Rebbetzin Kushelveksy Speak About The Neis They Experienced

CROWN HEIGHTS: Eighth Grade Lubavitcher Bochurim Impress Litvish Roshei Yeshiva

FULL RECAP: PHOTOS, VIDEOS, AND DRONE FOOTAGE Of The Levaya and Kevurah of The Kossover Rebbe ZT”L In Monsey

BLISTERING: Chicago Tribune Urges Joe Biden To Drop Out In Brutal Editorial

HEARTBREAKING: Fallen IDF Soldier’s Mother Was On Phone With Him When He Was Shot By Hamas

ELDER ABUSE: Jill Biden Vows To “Continue To Fight” Instead Of Putting Husband In Nursing Home

Turkey Refuses To Refuel El Al Plane After Emergency Landing

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network