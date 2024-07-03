WATCH: Biden Says Republicans Are “Stupid” And “Really Really Dumb” For Ignoring Climate Change

President Joe Biden on Tuesday lashed out at former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies, labeling them as “stupid” and “really really dumb” for denying the existence of climate change.

During a briefing on extreme weather at the D.C. Emergency Operations Center, Biden announced new measures to protect workers and families from the impacts of extreme weather. He also took aim at Trump and Republicans in Congress for attempting to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act, which he called “the biggest climate protection bill ever.”

“They deny climate change even exists,” Biden said. “They must be living in a hole somewhere. At the expense of the health and safety of their own constituents, they deny it exists.”

Biden criticized every single congressional Republican for voting against investments that created jobs and combated climate change. He also slammed those trying to repeal climate provisions and kill jobs, calling it “outrageous” and “really stupid.”

“Everyone who willfully denies the impacts of climate change is condemning the American people to a dangerous future, and either is really, really dumb or has some other motive,” Biden declared. “How can you deny this climate change, for God’s sake?”

