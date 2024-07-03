Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Is Collecting Data On Working Chareidim


The IDF is collecting data on working Chareidi youth, Kan News reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the IDF will try to meet the initial goal of recruiting 3,000 Charedim this year without creating a major clash with yeshivos. Therefore it collected information from income-tax data about Chareidim who are working and at the first stage, it will send draft orders to Chareidim who are not learning full-time.

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling last week mandating the draft of bnei yeshivos and the halt of funding to yeshivos, the office of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara wrote a letter to the IDF demanding that it immediately implement the Court’s ruling.

Baharav-Miara ordered the army to immediately draft 3,000 bnei yeshivos and warned the government not to continue funding yeshivos serving students eligible for the draft “directly or indirectly.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

AFTER DEATH OF BABY: Israeli MD: “Why Do Parents Who Love Their Children Expose Them To Deadly Diseases?”

WATCH: Chareidi Soldiers Who Left Gaza Dance At Hachnasas Sefer Torah

WEIRD AND WILD: Passenger Gets Stuck In Plane’s Overhead Bin Following Severe Turbulence [VIDEO]

Ben-Gvir: “Crowded Jails? Terrorists Should Think Twice Before They Slaughter & Torture”

Chareidi Soldier’s Family Wins Dispute: The Word “HY’D” Will Be Engraved On His Matzeivah

CRAZY: Felon Crack Addict Hunter Biden Now Sitting In High-Level White House Meetings

HaRav Zilberstein To Kollel Members: “There Are No Funds To Pay You”

Two Toronto Shuls Vandalized In Latest In A String Of Antisemitic Acts And Attacks

Liora Argamani Passes Away 3 Weeks After Her Daughter’s Rescue

“Daven For Our Son:” Rosh Mesivta In Hesder Yeshivah Seriously Injured In Gaza

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network