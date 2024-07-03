IDF Is Collecting Data On Working Chareidim

The IDF is collecting data on working Chareidi youth, Kan News reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the IDF will try to meet the initial goal of recruiting 3,000 Charedim this year without creating a major clash with yeshivos. Therefore it collected information from income-tax data about Chareidim who are working and at the first stage, it will send draft orders to Chareidim who are not learning full-time.

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling last week mandating the draft of bnei yeshivos and the halt of funding to yeshivos, the office of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara wrote a letter to the IDF demanding that it immediately implement the Court’s ruling.

Baharav-Miara ordered the army to immediately draft 3,000 bnei yeshivos and warned the government not to continue funding yeshivos serving students eligible for the draft “directly or indirectly.”

