TRAGEDY STRIKES LAKEWOOD: R’ Shloimy Lonner Z”L Murdered In South Jersey

It is with much regret that YWN informs you of the petirah of R’ Shloimy Lonner z”l, who was stabbed at a mental health facility he operated in Atlantic City today, Lakewood Alerts reports.

R’ Shloimy was a devoted husband to his wife, Shani yb”l, a loving father to three children, and a prominent baal chesed in the Lakewood community.

Initial reports suggest he was murdered in an unprovoked and sudden attack from an unstable resident of the facility he operated.

Misaskim is at the scene of the murder and working closely with local and state officials to ensure proper Kavod Hames.

Levaya details will be published when they become available.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)