Trump Claims He Got “Broken Down” Biden To Quit, Slams Kamala Harris As “Pathetic” [VIDEO]

Former President Donald Trump launched a profanity-laced attack on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, labeling Biden a “broken-down pile of crap” and Harris “pathetic” and “so [expletive removed] bad.”

In the footage, Trump can be seen sitting in a golf cart, asking people nearby what they thought of the debate. “I kicked that old broken-down pile of [expletive removed], he’s such a bad guy,” he says, before claiming that Biden “just quit” and “I got him out.” He then turns his attention to Harris, saying, “And that means we have Kamala. I think she’s going to be better – she’s so bad, she’s so pathetic. She’s so [expletive removed] bad.”

The video, which appeared to be secretly recorded, has sparked outrage among Democrats, who are desperate to change the narrative back to Trump. The Biden-Harris team released a statement condemning Trump’s language, saying, “The American people have already seen low after low from Donald Trump… Today, Donald Trump, while golfing and avoiding the campaign trail, hit a new rock bottom.”

Republicans, meanwhile, have launched a campaign attacking Harris, with one advertisement reading, “This November: Vote Republican. Stop Kamala.” Another ad mocks her slogan, “What will be, unburdened by what has been.”

For her part, Harris has only ever publicly expressed loyalty to Biden, and after meeting with him for lunch on Wednesday, she told CBS News, “Look, Joe Biden is our nominee. We beat Trump once, and we’re going to beat him again, period.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)