Man Charged Over Murder Of R’ Shloimy Lonner Z”L Of Lakewood

Lakewood Alerts reports that 39-year-old Mays Landing man has been charged with murder following the stabbing in Hamilton Township that killed R’ Shloimy Lonner z”l, a Lakewood resident, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Hamilton Township Police responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls about a stabbing in progress at 789 Park Road around 5:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found R’ Shloimy, 49, the owner of the home, inside with multiple stab wounds.

R’ Shloimy was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, where he was niftar shortly after arrival.

Michael Carney, 39, of Mays Landing, was detained at the scene and subsequently charged with murder and weapons offenses. Authorities revealed that Carney was a resident of the Park Road home, which he rented with several others from R’ Shloimy.

The investigation is ongoing, led by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit and the Hamilton Township Police Department.