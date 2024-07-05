Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
GAME OVER: The Economist Slams Biden With BRUTAL Magazine Cover And Editorial


Liberal magazine The Economist published a scathing cover story on this week’s magazine cover criticizing President Biden’s age and fitness for office. The cover image, which featured an elderly person’s walker with a presidential seal next to the words “No way to run a country,” quickly went viral.

The corresponding editorial board column pulled no punches, slamming Biden’s debate performance and stating that he is “unfit” to be president. The board criticized Biden’s “mental decline” and his inability to “finish a sentence about Medicare,” questioning whether he should be trusted with the nuclear codes.

The Economist’s editorial followed similar calls from other publications, including The New York Times, The Boston Globe, and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, urging Biden to drop his re-election bid after the CNN Presidential Debate on June 27.

The magazine’s critique sparked widespread attention and debate, with some commentators noting that even liberal outlets are now questioning Biden’s fitness for office. Economist and podcaster Kip Herriage observed, “When the Economist turns on one of their own, it’s OVER.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



