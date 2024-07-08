Trump Campaign Claims Biden Dropping Out In Fundraising Email

Former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign announced on Monday that President Joe Biden is “dropping out of the race” through a fundraising email on Monday. The email, sent with the subject line “Biden is dropping out!”, quickly grabbed the attention of its recipients.

The body of the email read:

ALERT FROM TRUMP

Joe Biden is dropping out of the race!

You know it. I know it. Everybody knows it. It can happen at any moment!

With that Sleepy son of a gun completely gone and out of here, ARE YOU STILL VOTING FOR TRUMP?

The email also featured a mock poll asking recipients if they still intended to vote for Trump, linking to a donation page upon response.

Last week, Trump was caught on camera claiming that Biden had already quit. “He just quit, you know – he’s quitting the race,” Trump said in a clip obtained by the Daily Beast following his debate with Biden. “I got him out of the – and that means we have Kamala.”

Trump’s fundraising emails are known for their dramatic and attention-grabbing content, aimed at driving engagement and donations. Prior to Monday’s email, the campaign had sent another with the subject line “Black eye?”, which stated:

MY RIGGED CONVICTION IS A BLACK EYE ON AMERICA!

But even on the darkest day in American history you NEVER left my side.

So now that my sentencing has been DELAYED, I’m giving you a LIMITED EDITION Trump Black Card!

