FALLING APART: Chaos Erupts At Press Briefing Over Unexplained Visits To White House By Top Neurologist [VIDEO]

Recent visitor logs reveal that Dr. Kevin R. Cannard, a neurologist and Parkinson’s disease specialist, has made nearly a dozen visits to the White House Medical Unit, sparking new questions about President Joe Biden’s fitness for office as he faces mounting pressure to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

Dr. Cannard, who is affiliated with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, has visited the White House Medical Unit ten times since November 2022, according to the logs. His latest visit was on March 28, 2024. Most of these visits involved meetings with Megan Nasworthy, a medical liaison between the White House and Walter Reed. On January 17, 2024, Dr. Cannard also met with Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House physician who treats President Biden.

The specific purposes of Dr. Cannard’s visits remain undisclosed, and it hasn’t been proven that they are related to the president’s health.

Chaos erupted at a press briefing on Monday, with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refusing to confirm Dr. Cannard’s visits, citing privacy concerns – despite his name being in the White House logs. She noted that the White House Medical Unit provides care for thousands of military personnel and refused to specify any details about who sees whom, including President Biden.

“I am not going to confirm a name,” Jean-Pierre stated. “That is not something I am going to do.”

She did, however, claim that a neurologist found no issues with the president and asserted that Biden is not being treated for Parkinson’s or any neurological condition. Jean-Pierre added that President Biden has undergone three physical exams during his presidency, each time being examined by a neurologist.

“Every year that he has had this exam he sees a neurologist,” Jean-Pierre said. “That’s three times, right? So I am telling you that he has seen a neurologist three times while he has been in this presidency.”

A White House spokesperson told the New York Post, “A wide variety of specialists from the Walter Reed system visit the White House complex to treat thousands of military personnel who work on the grounds.”

President Biden has consistently denied having Parkinson’s or any neurological disease, asserting that he is fit to serve and intends to run for another term. Despite this, some Democratic leaders are urging him to step aside, citing concerns over his public appearances, where he sometimes struggles with clear speech and memory.

Biden has firmly stated that he will not take a cognitive test to prove his fitness for office and has ruled out withdrawing from the 2024 ticket.

While it remains unclear whether Dr. Cannard has treated the president, his expertise aligns with the observations of some neurologists who suggest that Biden exhibits symptoms consistent with Parkinson’s and associated dementia. Dr. Cannard’s resume lists him as a movement disorder specialist at Walter Reed and a consultant to the White House Medical Unit.

Movement disorder specialists are trained in advanced care, which can include treatments like Botox injections for muscle spasms or excess saliva production and partnering with neurosurgeons for procedures such as deep brain stimulation. They also identify non-motor symptoms, including memory loss, hallucinations, depression, and anxiety.

During President Biden’s physical exam on February 28, 2024, Dr. O’Connor stated he assembled a team of medical specialists, including movement disorder neurologists, to assess the president. The team concluded that Biden’s stiffness was due to degenerative osteoarthritic changes in his spine. Dr. O’Connor’s detailed neurologic exam found no evidence of cerebellar or other central neurological disorders such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, or Parkinson’s disease.

