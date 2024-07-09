Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
NYU Settles Lawsuit From Jewish Students Over Sickening Antisemitism Allowed On Campus


New York University (NYU) has settled a lawsuit filed by Jewish students who alleged that the school failed to address antisemitism on campus. The settlement was announced on Monday, just as a hearing was scheduled to take place on Tuesday to consider NYU’s motion to dismiss the case. The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.

The lawsuit, filed in November 2023, accused NYU of violating federal civil rights law by enforcing its anti-discrimination policies unevenly. The students alleged that the school allowed chants such as “gas the Jews” and “Hitler was right” while ignoring other forms of bigotry.

NYU had argued that reports of antisemitism had declined significantly since the initial surge after the outbreak of war in Gaza in October 2023. The school also claimed that it had taken extensive steps to address student concerns, including adopting a “10 Point Plan” to boost on-campus security and disciplining individuals who violate its anti-discrimination policies.

The settlement comes as Brown University also agreed to bolster nondiscrimination training for employees and students to resolve a complaint filed with the Department of Education over its handling of discrimination and harassment claims, including those related to antisemitism.

NYU is one of several universities facing similar lawsuits, including Carnegie-Mellon, Columbia, Harvard, MIT, the University of California, Berkeley, and the University of Pennsylvania.

