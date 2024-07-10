Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

A Journey of Dedication and Connection: The Story of Srully Williger and Harold Ullman


For the past twelve and a half years, Srully Williger and his Partner in Torah, Harold Ullman, have embodied the true spirit of dedication and connection. Every Thursday evening, without fail, Srully in New York and Harold in New Jersey would come together over the phone to study a few lines of Gemara. This simple yet profound commitment to learning was the cornerstone of their relationship.

Through the years, their study sessions became a cherished seder. Despite the distance and the demands of their daily lives, Srully and Harold prioritized their time together, nurturing not only their understanding of Torah but also a deep and meaningful friendship. Their commitment to the seder was unwavering, even as life took them in different directions.

Eventually, Harold and his family made aliyah to Netanya, Israel. Despite the geographical shift, their dedication to their weekly learning session remained strong. The time difference did not deter them; rather, it became a testament to their resolve and love for limud haTorah.

Their consistent efforts and determination bore fruit in a remarkable way. After years of studying a few lines of Gemara each week, Srully and Harold have now proudly celebrated a siyum on Maseches Pesachim. This momentous achievement was not just a completion of a masechta, but a celebration of years of perseverance, dedication, and the unbreakable kesher formed through their shared commitment to Torah.

This heartwarming story is just one example of the many inspiring posts that you will find on Sparks of a Nation each day. Sign up now to be uplifted and inspired by stories of dedication, connection, and the Sparks of Am Yisroel!

 

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TERROR IN THE NORTH: Hezbollah Rocket Hits Car In Ramat HaGolan, 2 People Killed

TODAY: Tens of Thousands Visiting Ohel of Lubavitcher Rebbe ZT”L Marking 30th Yartzheit

Report: Israel Eliminated Nasrallah’s Ex-Bodyguard In Lebanon

BDE: Rav Of Be’er Sheva, HaGaon HaRav Yehudah Deri, Z’TL

Channel 12: “This Condition Of Hamas Will Leave Most Hostages In Captivity”

SHOCKING TRAGEDY: Modiin Illit Resident Dies After Slipping Into Pit, 1 Injured

FALLING APART: Chaos Erupts At Press Briefing Over Unexplained Visits To White House By Top Neurologist [VIDEO]

Trump Campaign Claims Biden Dropping Out In Fundraising Email

Associated Press Admits Netanyahu Was Right: Hamas’ Secret Memos Urge Truce Due To Heavy War Losses

IDF Allegedly Utilized Discontinued Hannibal Protocol To Thwart Kidnappings On Oct. 7

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network