More Than 10,000 Children Attend Chaverim of Rockland Annual Bike Registration Safety Day and Carnival

In a celebration of community and safety, Chaverim of Rockland hosted its highly anticipated Annual Bike Registration and Carnival event on Sunday, attracting over 10,000 children and their families. The event, held at Viola Park, transformed the area into a vibrant carnival filled with excitement and entertainment, marking another successful year for this beloved community gathering.

Viola Park was abuzz with activity, featuring an impressive bike show, thrilling rides, and cheerful music that created an atmosphere of joy and celebration. Families from across Rockland County eagerly made their way to the park, ready to partake in the day’s festivities.

A key feature of the event was the bike registration initiative. Chaverim volunteers provided a valuable service by registering children’s bicycles and issuing official identification tags. This initiative, aimed at promoting bicycle safety and preventing bike theft, was well-received by parents and children alike, offering peace of mind that their bikes could be easily traced if lost or stolen.

Rockland County Legislator Aron Weider made a memorable entrance by arriving in a Rockland County Sheriff’s helicopter, landing to the applause of the excited crowd. His presence highlighted the strong support and collaboration between local officials and the community in making the event possible.

In a statement to Monsey Scoop, Town of Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht said: “I had a great time attending Chaverim’s Kids Safety Day yesterday. The Town of Ramapo is, as always, a proud partner with Chaverim as they continue their mission of keeping our Ramapo families safe. Everyone had a wonderful time. Thanks to Chaverim and all its members!”

Ramapo Police Chief Danny Hyman also shared his thoughts with Monsey Scoop, stating, “The Annual Bike Registration and Carnival is a testament to the dedication of Chaverim of Rockland. Their efforts in organizing such a successful event play a crucial role in promoting safety and unity within our community.”

One parent, attending the event with his family, shared his appreciation with Monsey Scoop: “The Annual Bike Registration and Carnival is an event we look forward to every year. It’s a fantastic way to bring the community together and teach our children about bike safety while having a blast. Kudos to Chaverim of Rockland for organizing such a wonderful event.”

The event saw a significant presence of local law enforcement, elected officials, and community agencies including Hatzolah of Rockland County, Ramapo Police, Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, Spring Valley Police, New York State Police, Congressman Mike Lawler, Senator Bill Weber, Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh, Former State Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick, Rockland County Legislator Aron Wieder, Town of Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht, Ramapo Police Chief Danny Hyman, and other law enforcement and elected officials.

A highlight of this year’s event was the unveiling of Chaverim of Rockland’s new UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) command center. This state-of-the-art facility features sophisticated drone equipment designed for specialized events and missing persons operations, marking a significant enhancement in the organization’s capabilities. The command center is expected to be fully equipped and operational within the next few weeks.

The success of the Annual Bike Registration and Carnival was a testament to the dedication and hard work of the Chaverim volunteers, who ensured the event ran smoothly. Their commitment to the community and their efforts in organizing this event did not go unnoticed, as families expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to come together and celebrate.