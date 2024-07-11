Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
25+ Lakewood And Jackson Rabbanim Gather In Support Of Historic Mikvah Campaign [PHOTOS]


A groundbreaking meeting was held on Wednesday night, marking the launch of a historic initiative to build the first large-scale mikvah in the community. The event was attended by over two dozen Jackson rabbanim, as well as prominent rabbinic leaders from Lakewood, including Rav Malkiel Kotler, Rav Yaakov Forschheimer, and the Skverer Dayan.

The new mikvah will be located at the corner of New Prospect and Woodlane, currently the site of Innova Dental Solutions. The ambitious project, which is expected to be approved by the Jackson Planning Board in August, will have the capacity to service 7,500 families.

The initiative received the full-throated endorsement and support from the rabbanim, who emphasized the importance of this project for the rapidly growing Jewish community in Jackson.

Also at the meeting was R’ Ari Stern, who is spearheading the project, and the host R’ Meir Birnbaum.

 



