Tears in Binyanei Hauma: Historic Bar Mitzvah for 63 Yesomim of “Zeh Lazeh” Led By Gedolei Yisrael

Uplifting moments of deep emotion and “simcha shel mitzvah” were experienced by all at the Bar Mitzvah for the 63 boys as they celebrated this very significant milestone in the presence of Roshei Yeshiva and Gedolei Yisrael.

With great joy and excitement, the 63 boys who are members of the “Bnei Melachim” wing of the “Zeh Lazeh” organization, under the direction of Rebbetzin Rotenberg, celebrated a joint Bar Mitzvah with siyumim on mesechtos in an inspiring setting.

The event was held at the Binyanei Hauma in Yerushalayim, and entertainment was provided by the “Neshama” choir with the singer R. Zanville Weinberger, and accompanied by Shimi Sklar’s orchestra.

The excited boys were seated on a magnificent stage, next to gedolei Yisrael from all communities, Chassidish, Litvish and Sephardi who honored the boys and even spoke in praise of the organization.

The guests attending were the families, mentors and friends of the bar mitzvah boys. Each boy has a professional mentor who is handpicked to support and accompany him throughout his childhood. All of the members of the Bnei Melachim have been learning meseches Sukkah and during the bar mitzvah event they made a siyum on the entire mesechta.

Prior to the event, the boys made a special trip to the Gedolei Yisrael; Rav Dov Landau, Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, Rav Don Segal, Rav Dovid Cohen, Rav Shraga Steinman, Rav Leizer Yehuda Finkel, Rav Shimon Galay, Rav Chaim Feinstein, Rav Mordechai Shmuel Edelstein, Rav Binyamin Finkel, Rav Reuven Elbaz, Rav Nissim ben Shimon, Rav Amram Fried, Rav Shmuel Eliezer Stern, Rav Aharon Toisig, the Toldos Avraham Yitzchak Rebbe, the Nadvorna Rebbe, the Modzitz Rebbe, the Alexander Rebbe, the Zuschke Rebbe, the Biala Rebbe, and the Sadigure Rebbe.

At the height of the ceremony, the entire crowd stood together to welcome the Gedolei

yisrael who entered the hall to honor the choshuve bar mitzvah boys and the “Zeh Lazeh” organization. The massive audience stood on their feet singing “yomim al ymei melech tosif” in honor of the Gedolei Yisrael headed by Maran Mashgiach HaGaon HaTzaddik Reb Don Segal, Maran the Rishon Letzion HaGaon Rav Yitzchak Yosef and with the participation of Maran Rosh Yeshiva of Mir HaGaon Rav Eliezer Yehuda Finkel, Maran HaGaon Rav David Yosef, Hagaon Chacham Nissim Ben Shimon, the Biala Rebbe , HaGaon Rav Ben Zion Kook, rabbis, and members of the Knesset and public figures.

At the conclusion of the siyum, the boys stood to say the Kaddish in memory of their parents z’l as not a single eye was left dry, and the cry of “Amen, yehei Shmei rabba” that erupted from the crowd certainly opened the gates of Heaven to cause a great impact on Klal Yisrael.

After the magnificent seudas mitzvah, all the celebrants rose for a mitzvah dance, which concluded with each young man receiving a beautiful and meaningful gift, an elegant silver kos that was given by Reb Don Segal as he lovingly bentched them each with a personal bracha.









