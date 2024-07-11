CAMP DRAMA: Camp Malka Opens For Some Campers And Staff, Sends Others Home Following Days Of Uncertainty

Camp Malka informed parents on Thursday afternoon that, after weeks of struggle and uncertainty, it has exhausted its options to provide a complete summer experience for all of its campers.

“It is with a heavy heart that we are writing this email,” the camp administration stated. “We have exhausted every avenue possible to provide your daughters with the summer they deserve. We recognize that we have let down our parents, campers, and staff, and have caused tremendous aggravation. We are deeply sorry.”

The administration said that they have received a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO) to house approximately 450 campers and staff at their Scotland location. “Buses and luggage trucks will be leaving the resort to transport the girls to our campus in Scotland this evening,” the email continued. “Unfortunately, we can only accommodate our CITs, TCs, and some staff, but we are not able to place our Sophies, Juniors, Seniors, and some staff. We are in the process of arranging proper transportation to bring them home this evening.”

The issues at Camp Malka began in earnest almost two weeks ago when it became clear that their campus would not be ready in time for the scheduled camp start date. The camp initially delayed its start by a week and relocated campers and staff to a hotel in the Poconos, with the hope of staying there until the campus was prepared.

Unfortunately, the location was not remotely prepared to suddenly accommodate that many people, and many girls slept in their clothes and on their luggage last night, with a number of parents even bringing them home today until the camp provided a concrete update. Additionally, police showed up and declared the structure unsafe, forcing the camp administration to scramble yet again for a new option.

Despite its efforts, the camp has been unable to accommodate all its campers. The camp administration expressed profound regret over the situation and assured parents that every possible measure had been taken to provide a proper summer experience for the girls.

