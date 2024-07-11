CAMP DRAMA: Camp Malka Opens For Some Campers And Staff, Sends Others Home Following Days Of Uncertainty

Camp Malka informed parents on Thursday afternoon that, after weeks of struggle and uncertainty, it has exhausted its options to provide a complete summer experience for all of its campers.
“It is with a heavy heart that we are writing this email,” the camp administration stated. “We have exhausted every avenue possible to provide your daughters with the summer they deserve. We recognize that we have let down our parents, campers, and staff, and have caused tremendous aggravation. We are deeply sorry.”
The administration said that they have received a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO) to house approximately 450 campers and staff at their Scotland location. “Buses and luggage trucks will be leaving the resort to transport the girls to our campus in Scotland this evening,” the email continued. “Unfortunately, we can only accommodate our CITs, TCs, and some staff, but we are not able to place our Sophies, Juniors, Seniors, and some staff. We are in the process of arranging proper transportation to bring them home this evening.”
The issues at Camp Malka began in earnest almost two weeks ago when it became clear that their campus would not be ready in time for the scheduled camp start date. The camp initially delayed its start by a week and relocated campers and staff to a hotel in the Poconos, with the hope of staying there until the campus was prepared.
Unfortunately, the location was not remotely prepared to suddenly accommodate that many people, and many girls slept in their clothes and on their luggage last night, with a number of parents even bringing them home today until the camp provided a concrete update. Additionally, police showed up and declared the structure unsafe, forcing the camp administration to scramble yet again for a new option.
Despite its efforts, the camp has been unable to accommodate all its campers. The camp administration expressed profound regret over the situation and assured parents that every possible measure had been taken to provide a proper summer experience for the girls.
Wow, feel horrible for these poor girls. I sure hope a full refund, no questions asked, will be provided to the parents.
I am in no way involved and I never heard of this camp before.
Did the summer come by surprise? This performance earned you an F grade when I was in the third grade. How can you not be ready?
What were you thinking as the buses started to roll?
UncleMo less interest, fees and penalties. Next time get travel insurance 😢
1. Why does this have to be blasted as news, giving the (great) camp a bad reputation that can take away their parnasa the following year?
2. Why does YWN think most of the yeshiva world news readers exist only in NY and NJ
A lot of words but no details. What exactly was wrong with the camp that it couldn’t support 3 grade levels of campers? Is the camp undergoing renovation? Is it a first year camp that oversold spots? What is wrong?
I want to share this incredible experience because I’m so amazed.
My daughter Renee was at camp and didn’t know how she and a friend would get back to Baltimore. She was looking for a ride, and each time a man arrived to pick up his daughter, Renee asked where he was headed. One man told her it would cost around $300 to get to Baltimore. He handed her the money and insisted she take it, even though she said she didn’t need it. He said, “This is what we Jews do for each other.”
Renee called me, saying, “Mom, I want to return the money, but I don’t even know his name, and he’s already gone.” My husband David suggested we give that money to tzedakah in honor of this generous man.
Then, right at that moment, I received a message from an organization that helps children whose parents can’t afford to send them to summer courses. I called Renee and told her, “We’ll donate the money in honor of this man who wanted you to have a good vacation. His kindness will now ensure that children in Mexico have a good vacation too.”
I’m truly amazed by this man, who doesn’t even know how far his act of kindness has reached.
Rosy Cohen / Mexico
I think they owe the community full transparency and share what was expected and went wrong lest the ניסיון of לשון הרע along with מוציא שם רע ensue. That would be a massive win for the שטן. Chalila!!!
Apparently the Jewish media went wild with the לשון הרע ורכילות before the parents knew anything. Yay Jewish media.
My daughter is there as a counselor, and she’s telling me about the situation over there and the trauma the girls are going through, its beyond..
I have learned the safer חפץ חיים a couple of times I don’t think that in a case that people caused so much anguish to so many people (and still causing anguish) there is an איסור of לשון הרע IF THEY ARE NOT TRYING TO HURT THE OWNERS but that people should be aware not to fall in like this, and other people doing camps shouldn’t do things in a way that could end up like this.
The איסור of לשון הרע is not to cause any damage to an individual but there sure is a מצוה to make sure that damage is not caused to the public by some individuals.
(I think that there is even more reasons that it isn’t לשון הרע but this is not the place.)
Definitely a שאלת חכם.
Meanwhile we are still trying to figure out how to get my daughter (and her luggage) back from camp before שבת.
Good Shabbos!!!
This camp should never open again! If they couldn’t figure out how to open before the summer started they don’t deserve to be open again.