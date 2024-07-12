IDF Commandos Uncover Hamas Weapons Cache and Command Center at UNRWA HQ in Gaza City

Troops from the IDF’s elite Commando Brigade discovered a significant weapons cache and a command center used by Hamas at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) headquarters in Gaza City. The raid, conducted as part of a larger operation by the 99th Division in western and southern Gaza City, uncovered a vast array of weapons and military equipment.

According to the IDF, the commandos captured Hamas operatives attempting to flee the facility and engaged in battles with armed cells holed up inside. The troops seized various weapons, including rockets, machine guns, mortars, explosive devices, grenades, and drones capable of dropping bombs. Additionally, they discovered parts of a Hamas drone and a command room used to observe Israeli forces.

In a nearby university building, the commandos located an underground bomb-making lab and additional weapons. This is not the first time the IDF has discovered Hamas military infrastructure at the UNRWA HQ, as a previous raid earlier this year uncovered a major tunnel network beneath the compound.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)