3 Days, 3 States, 35 Members of Congress: Agudath Israel Delegates from Indiana, Ohio, And New York Advocate In D.C.

As Congress resumed after the July 4th break, Agudath Israel of America delegates from Indiana, New York, and Ohio, gathered in Washington, D.C. for a three-day advocacy mission as part of Agudah‘s series of regional advocacy missions to D.C. These “mini-missions” come on the heels of Agudah’s National Leadership Mission that took place in April. The delegations held meetings with 35 members of Congress and senior staff to discuss issues of import to their communities.

The meetings started on Monday afternoon, when a delegate from Ohio sat next to a senator during the hour-and-a-half flight to Washington and continued through planned meetings and unplanned – yet important – hallway conversations with New York representatives on Wednesday.

“Many meetings began by thanking the elected officials for their support of Israel in the aftermath of the October 7th terrorist attack by Hamas and the need to release all the hostages. Only then did the discussion move on to other policy agenda items,” said Rabbi A. D. Motzen, Agudah’s national director of government affairs.

Chief among the agenda items was the fight against antisemitism. The delegates urged each member of Congress they met with to continue speaking up against the unrelenting rise in antisemitism. They commended those who have already lent their support to several proposed bills that would combat the hateful discrimination and encouraged all their Representatives and Senators to do the same.

They also brought attention to the fact that the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) allocation was reduced last year even though nearly 60% of applicants are turned down due to lack of funding. The Agudah and other allies are looking for an increase to $400 million for the next fiscal year.

Another issue that came up at many meetings is the importance of education to the Orthodox community and the federal proposal that will bring school choice to all 50 states. Delegates met with some of the sponsors of the Educational Choice for Children Act and urged others to support the scholarship tax credit bill. Agudath Israel was a founding member of the coalition supporting the effort to advance this legislation

“The mission was an eye-opener to seeing how Agudah’s presence in Washington is making sure our voices are heard at this critical time,” said Binyomin Schwartz, President of Agudath Israel of Ohio, and a member of the delegation from Ohio.

“Coming to Washington shows elected officials that our community is watching. They know that we will thank them for their friendship and hold them accountable if they don’t live up to their promises,” said Mrs. Sorolle Idels, a prominent community activist and member of the New York delegation.

“For so many of us, this was our first interaction with our members of Congress. Now, we are making plans to host many of the officials for a visit to our communities,” said Eli Wax, a South Bend attorney and a member of the delegation from Indiana.

“Conducting meetings with thirty-five members of Congress and senior staff from three states is only possible when there are constituents at those meetings,” said Rabbi Yossie Charner, Agudath Israel’s director of congressional affairs. “When elected officials see that we represent an engaged constituency it helps our advocacy efforts in Washington.”

To that point, Rabbi Yitz Frank of Agudath Israel of Ohio, added, “Congressman Greg Landsman told us directly that community visits such as Agudath Israel’s advocacy missions have an impact on Capitol Hill and his sentiment was echoed by other members of Congress throughout the three mission days who urged us to keep coming back.”

“This week’s incredibly successful mission marked just one piece of Agudath Israel’s ongoing advocacy on behalf of American Orthodoxy,” said Rabbi Yeruchim Silber, Agudath Israel’s director of New York government relations. “And we look forward to continuing to work with our elected representatives to bring about positive change.”