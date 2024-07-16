FROM HATER TO LOVER: VP Candidate Vance Once Called Trump “America’s Hitler,” Described His Supporters As “Idiots”

Donald Trump on Monday announced Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate for the 2024 presidential bid. The choice brings Vance full circle, from a past avowed anti-Trumper to one of his closest allies.

Before the 2016 election, Vance had called Trump “America’s Hitler,” and a “terrible candidate” who might lead the country to a “dark place.” He also described Trump’s supporters as “idiots” and considered voting for a third-party candidate in 2016.

In a 2016 article for The Atlantic, Vance wrote that Trump was not the solution to America’s problems, calling him a “cultural heroin” and his policy proposals “immoral to absurd.” He also warned that Trump was leading the white working class to a “very dark place.”

Despite his past criticism, Vance has since changed his tune, embracing Trump’s populist agenda and policies, including a national abortion ban and support for the Great Replacement Theory. Vance has said he is “incredibly honored” to receive Trump’s endorsement and has praised him as a fighter for hardworking Americans.

Vance’s shift in stance has raised eyebrows, with some questioning his sincerity. However, in a recent interview with The New York Times, Vance said, “I like him…when they say, ‘He’s threatening the foundation of American society,’ I can’t help but roll my eyes.”

