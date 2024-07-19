MAJOR SHOMRIM OPERATION: Suspect Wanted For HUNDREDS of Burglaries In Far Rockaway, Flatbush, Arrested

A career criminal responsible for hundreds of home burglaries in New York City and the 5 Towns has been apprehended and is now in police custody. The suspect, who targeted Jewish communities, committed many of the burglaries on Friday nights while families slept.

The arrest follows a complex, six-month investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, including the the NYPD and Nassau County Police Department (NCPD), as well as with assistance of the Rockaway/Nassau Safety Patrol (RNSP Shomrim), who acted under the guidance of Rav Tzvi Flaum shlit”a.

The suspect’s reign of terror had left many families feeling violated and fearful, with hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry stolen. Now, with the suspect behind bars, authorities are working diligently to swiftly return all stolen items to their rightful owners.

“Thank you to all of our community partners for your trust and support,” the RNSP said in a statement. “Thank you for working with us on your most difficult days. We made you a promise that we would put an end to this pattern, and we want you to know that we came through with our commitment. We are here for you.”

“We hope this gives some closure to the many families who have been through so much difficulty over the last 6 months,” the statement continued. “We hope you and your children sleep better at night, and if there are any recovered items that were stolen from your homes, we can assure you that everything will be returned to you as soon as possible.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)