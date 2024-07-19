TEHILLIM: 19-Month-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Vehicle in Pomona

This morning at approximately 9:00 AM, a 19-month-old boy was struck by a vehicle on Marion Court in Pomona, Monsey Scoop reported.

Rockland Hatzolah and Haverstraw Police quickly responded to the scene. Rockland Hatzolah Paramedics transported the child to Nyack Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Sources tell Monsey Scoop that Rockland Hatzoloh Paramedics have subsequently successfully transferred the 19-month-old boy from Nyack Hospital to Westchester Medical Center.

The tzibur is asked to be mispallel for the child, whose name for Tehillim is Zev Ben Golda.