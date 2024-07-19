Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

TEHILLIM: 19-Month-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Vehicle in Pomona


This morning at approximately 9:00 AM, a 19-month-old boy was struck by a vehicle on Marion Court in Pomona, Monsey Scoop reported.

Rockland Hatzolah and Haverstraw Police quickly responded to the scene. Rockland Hatzolah Paramedics transported the child to Nyack Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Sources tell Monsey Scoop that Rockland Hatzoloh Paramedics have subsequently successfully transferred the 19-month-old boy from Nyack Hospital to Westchester Medical Center.

The tzibur is asked to be mispallel for the child, whose name for Tehillim is Zev Ben Golda.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Biden Is Isolated At Home As Obama, Pelosi And Other Democrats Push For Him To Drop Out

Republicans Emerge From Convention Thrilled With Trump And Talking About A Blowout Victory

MASSIVE OUTAGE: Widespread Tech Issue Disrupts Flights, Banks, Media Outlets And Companies Around The World

MAJOR IDF LAPSE: Houthi Drone Wasn’t Intercepted Due To “Human Error”

WATCH Donald Trump Addresses The GOP National Convention In Milwaukee

TERROR: One Dead, Eight Injured In Houthi Drone Explosion In Tel Aviv [VIDEOS]

Orthodox Jewish Families File Federal Lawsuit Against Catskills Hotel After Being Forcibly Evicted On Shabbos

ARRESTED: Arsonist Who Set Hatzalah Vehicle On Fire In Manhattan Caught By NYPD

IDF Reveals Gazans’ Phone Call: “Deif Is Dead, Hopefully Sinwar Will Die Soon Also”

HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef: “Reach A Deal Quickly To Release The Hostages”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network