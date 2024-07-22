BAD LOOK: Donald Trump And Daughter Ivanka Both Donated To Kamala Harris’s Reelection Campaign

Before entering politics, President Trump donated $6,000 to Kamala D. Harris’s reelection campaign while she was California attorney general, campaign finance records show. The donations, made in 2011 and 2013, have raised speculation that they were related to Trump University’s legal troubles.

Harris, now Joe Biden’s likely successor as the Democratic presidential nominee, was California’s attorney general from 2011 to 2016. During her tenure, her office took no action against Trump University, which was facing a class-action lawsuit and investigation by the New York attorney general.

A Biden campaign spokeswoman said Harris did not solicit the donations and they had no effect on her office’s handling of allegations against Trump University. Harris’s predecessor had decided not to pursue a case, and her office re-examined the issue in 2016 and also chose not to investigate.

Trump’s donations to Harris have been seen as unusual, given his shift towards donating exclusively to Republicans around 2010. Trump has said the contribution was a favor for New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who had asked him to make the donation.

The donations have also previously been cited by Trump’s campaign as evidence that he is not racist, given that Harris is a black woman.

