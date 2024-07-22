GRILLED LIKE STEAK: Secret Service Director Gets Roasted By Congressional Lawmakers Over Trump Assassination Attempt

With the Nine Days on the horizon, bipartisan lawmakers were looking for a perfect piece of meat to grill and tear into, and found their perfect prey on Monday in the form of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who arrived on Capitol Hill early this morning to brief Congress on the attempted assassination of Donald Trump a week and a half ago.

From the get-go, things went quite badly for the embattled Cheatle.

Rep. Fallon recreated the scene from the Butler, PA rally showcasing how easy the Secret Service made it for the assassin:

“Do you know what the result was? “15 out of 16 kills shots and the one I missed would have hit the President’s ear that’s a 94% success rate!.. It’s a miracle President Trump wasn’t killed!”

“I believe your horrifying ineptitude and your lack of skilled leadership was a disgrace.. You should be fired immediately and go back to guarding Doritos.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna left Cheatle shaking and in silence after catching her in perjury lie.

“You have perjured yourself. I ask that we bring perjury charges against the Director. We are prepared to hold you in contempt!”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene torched the Secret Service director, forcing her to answer point-blank: “Was there a stand-down order, Ms. Cheatle? Was there a conspiracy to kill President Trump?!”

Cheatle’s response says it all. Listen to the room gasp in horror.

Rep. Burchett completely obliterated Cheatle: “I don’t think you should resign. I think you should have been fired. Mam, you are a DEI horror story.”

Rep. Nancy Mace humiliated her in public, asking: “Would you like to use my five minutes to draft your resignation letter?”

Jim Jordan put her on the hot seat after previously denying Trump additional Secret Service protection: “How many times did you tell them no, and what did you tell them no to?”

Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna openly called for Secret Service Director Cheatle to resign.

“You know what Stuart Knight did after [Regan’s assassination attempt]?” Khanna asked.

“He remained on duty,” Cheatle replied.

“He resigned. He resigned,” Khanna shot back.

Rep. Tim Burchett asked: “How did no one inside that building hear someone moving on top of the metal roof?”

“I don’t have the details…” Cheatle meekly responded.

AOC: “This is about the safety of the most highly targeted and valued targets internationally and domestically in the United States of America. So, the idea that a report will be finalized in sixty days […] is simply not acceptable.”

Last but not least, Rep. Lauren Boebert smoked Cheatle: “You are responsible for the loss of a life and the shooting that took place on President Trump. You do need to RESIGN. You need to be fired… I cannot tolerate your watch any longer. I am going to continue to call DAILY for you to be removed from your position, ma’am.”

