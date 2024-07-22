NOT GOOD: Trump Hasn’t Accepted Invite To Meet Netanyahu In US, Might Not Talk With Him At All

A report by Politico has cast doubt on the possibility of a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Republican US presidential nominee Donald Trump during Netanyahu’s visit to the United States.

According to the report, which cites two unnamed sources familiar with the details, Trump has not rejected the idea of a meeting outright but has yet to agree to it. One source noted that if a meeting were to take place, it likely would not happen before Trump’s rally in North Carolina on Thursday evening.

This would leave Friday as the only remaining day for the meeting, but Netanyahu not openly defiling Shabbos while in the US could complicate matters. To not violate Shabbos, Netanyahu and his entourage would need to stay in the US until Saturday night, potentially extending their trip.

The Kan public broadcaster had previously reported that Netanyahu’s team was seeking a sit-down with Trump, but the Politico report suggests that the meeting is far from certain.

