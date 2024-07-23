Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Quinnipiac University Poll Finds VP Harris, Donald Trump Neck And Neck To Voters


A newly released Quinnipiac University poll, unveiled on Monday, shows Donald Trump securing 49% of the voter support, narrowly ahead of VP Kamala Harris, who has 47%.

In a broader, hypothetical six-way race including other contenders like independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s lead slightly widens. He is favored by 45% of voters, while Harris holds 41%. Kennedy Jr. emerges as the most popular among independent or third-party candidates, garnering 6% support, according to the poll.

This survey is among the first to surface since President Biden announced his withdrawal from the race on Sunday, citing it as a decision made “in the best interest of my party and the country.”

The poll also reveals that Trump’s approval ratings have reached their highest point in the history of the poll, with 46% of respondents viewing him favorably and 49% unfavorably.

