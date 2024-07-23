LAKEWOOD: Dion Marsh Sentenced To 40 Years In Prison For Violent Terror Attacks On Orthodox Jews

Dion Marsh, a 29-year-old man from Manchester, New Jersey, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for a series of violent assaults on members of the Orthodox Jewish community in Lakewood and surrounding areas. Marsh pleaded guilty to six counts, including five hate crimes violations and one count of carjacking.

Marsh targeted his victims because they were visibly identifiable as Orthodox Jews, attacking them with a vehicle and a knife, and attempting to kill them. The victims suffered various injuries, including broken bones and stab wounds.

The sentence was announced by U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. Sellinger stated that the defendant’s actions were a “brutal and hate-filled rampage” and that the sentence holds him accountable for his crimes.

Clarke emphasized that hate-fueled attacks on the Orthodox Jewish community are “abhorrent, unlawful, and contrary to our values as Americans.” She added that the Justice Department will continue to vigorously investigate and prosecute senseless hate crimes.

The FBI’s Newark Special Agent in Charge, James E. Dennehy, noted that the victims were targeted because of their religious beliefs and clothing, and that the FBI will aggressively pursue anyone who violates someone’s constitutional rights.

In addition to the prison term, Marsh was sentenced to five years of supervised release.