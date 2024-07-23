Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Houthis Release Propaganda Video of Iranian-Backed Drone Targeting Tel Aviv


The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have released a propaganda video showcasing what they claim to be the drone used in last week’s attack on Tel Aviv.

The so-called Jaffa drone allegedly struck a residential building in central Tel Aviv early Friday, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries.

The video displays the Jaffa drone in an exhibition setting and purportedly captures the launch of the drone that hit Tel Aviv.

According to the IDF, the drone has been identified as a modified Iranian-made Samad-3, enhanced for an extended range. This adaptation allowed it to travel approximately 2,600 kilometers, flying over Africa, Egypt, and part of the Mediterranean, to reach Israel from the west.

