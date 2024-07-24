Elon Musk Denies Reports of $45 Million Monthly Donations to Pro-Trump Super PAC

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has pushed back against reports that he is donating $45 million a month to a super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump. In an interview with Jordan Peterson, Musk said, “What’s been reported in the media is simply not true. I am not donating $45 million a month to Trump.”

The denial comes after The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk planned to make substantial donations to America PAC, a group focused on voter registration and early voting efforts. Trump appeared to reference the report at a campaign rally, saying he had read about Musk’s alleged donations.

Musk clarified that he does plan to support America PAC, but at a “much lower level.” He emphasized that the PAC’s core values align with his own, promoting meritocracy and individual freedom. Musk also noted that he helped create America PAC, which aims to support Trump but is not intended to be hyperpartisan.

This development comes after Musk endorsed Trump following an assassination attempt at a campaign rally earlier this month. Musk has become increasingly vocal in his support for Trump, citing shared values such as meritocracy and freedom. Despite initial claims that he would not donate to either the Trump or Biden campaigns, Musk has seemingly shifted his stance.

